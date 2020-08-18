ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

ARYZTA AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZTY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240. ARYZTA AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

Get ARYZTA AG/ADR alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARYZTA AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

About ARYZTA AG/ADR

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARYZTA AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYZTA AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.