ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 12.9% in April

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 598,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ASE Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASE Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.55. 617,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

