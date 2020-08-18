Asian Dragon (AD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded down 39.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Asian Dragon has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $44,993.41 and $2.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002741 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002388 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

