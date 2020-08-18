Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Down 13.7% in April

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1,296.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $78,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

NYSE ASPN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $194.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

