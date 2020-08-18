ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of APNHY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.41. ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASPEN PHARMACAR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers various oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, steriles, biogicals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and infant nutritional products.

