Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,349,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 3,788,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 413.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.40. 298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

