Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Short Interest Update

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AY stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. 11,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,404. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. Atlantica Yield has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,630,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,535,000 after purchasing an additional 349,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 92.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,094,000 after purchasing an additional 905,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 18.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 920,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 143,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.