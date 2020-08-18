Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

ATOS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,428. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.57. Atossa Genetics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15).

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

