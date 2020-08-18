AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.74. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,953,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 443,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 348.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $42,438,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

