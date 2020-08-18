AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 297,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,891,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

