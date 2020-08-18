Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 11.9% in February

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. 25,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,169. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.