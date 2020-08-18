Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 28,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 143,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,888,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 114,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.