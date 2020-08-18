Autodesk (ADSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Autodesk has set its Q2 guidance at $0.86-$0.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.52-$3.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.25.

Several research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

