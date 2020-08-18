AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.80

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.44, with a volume of 758784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Get AutoNation alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,504,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $6,914,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.