Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 53,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of AXLA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,830. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

