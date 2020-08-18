Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Purchases $38,074,520.64 in Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis acquired 830,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,074,520.64.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.59. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,377,000 after buying an additional 1,647,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Axis Capital by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,882 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,140,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,048,000 after buying an additional 588,440 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,022,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,181,000 after buying an additional 568,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

