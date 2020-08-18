Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,003. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $587,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,184.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,817 shares of company stock valued at $8,011,339 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 488,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $23,489,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

