Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Down 14.9% in April

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 986,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,407.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 2.96. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

