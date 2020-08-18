Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 6,622,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 301.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

