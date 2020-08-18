AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 657,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 2,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,399. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

