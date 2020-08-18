B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of BTO opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.99.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$43,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,578,625. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 25,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$186,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 363,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,165 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

