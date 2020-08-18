BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 34.0% in June

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 558,600 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BancFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

