Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMO opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

