Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post earnings of C$1.61 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.89 billion.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$77.78 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.92.

In related news, Director George Cope bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

