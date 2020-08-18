Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Up 12.7% in February

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 31st total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Banner by 19.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 153.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BANR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.11. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts forecast that Banner will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

