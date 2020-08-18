Barrington Research Upgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Hold

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barrington Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.42 million, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.48. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 133,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

