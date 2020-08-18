BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter.

NYSE BBAR opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $741.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

