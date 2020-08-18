Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 20,769 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 867.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,001,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,795,000 after acquiring an additional 338,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 46.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

