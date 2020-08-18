Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 44,111 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 410.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,111 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

