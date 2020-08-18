Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.64.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,143 shares of company stock worth $5,376,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.