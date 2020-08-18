Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 9,355.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $101,071,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $409.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average of $356.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

