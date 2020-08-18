Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Everbridge stock opened at $128.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.89. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $423,949.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,629.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,242 shares of company stock worth $8,399,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

