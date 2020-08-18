Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 12,790 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 1,182.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

