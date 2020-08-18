Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $96.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock worth $21,163,236 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

