Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate Analytics were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of CCC opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.63. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

