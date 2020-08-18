Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total value of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,924.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $286.74 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

