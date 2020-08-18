Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 145.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $5,872,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $4,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.20 and a quick ratio of 51.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

