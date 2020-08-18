Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1,747.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

NYSE RCI opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.