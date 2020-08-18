Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 681.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Ares Capital stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

