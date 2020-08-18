Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Rosetta Stone worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.76. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

