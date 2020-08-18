Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1,439.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,704,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,352,000 after buying an additional 2,772,604 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,092,000 after buying an additional 1,978,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,229,000 after buying an additional 1,904,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,636,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,665,000 after buying an additional 1,797,872 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,275,000 after buying an additional 1,658,116 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Fortis stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

