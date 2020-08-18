Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,167 shares of company stock worth $1,478,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

