Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 429.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 131.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

BSTC opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. On average, research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

