Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.34% of DSP Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DSP Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSPG. ValuEngine cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DSPG stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.85. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

