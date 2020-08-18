Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,792 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1,862.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,942 shares of company stock worth $15,336,293. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $144.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.