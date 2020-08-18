Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eidos Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after purchasing an additional 604,308 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,435,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,774,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,440,000 after acquiring an additional 93,732 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,581,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

