Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 168,660 New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NRZ stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. Research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

