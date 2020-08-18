Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1,381.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,228 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 394,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 112.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 128,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 68,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 372,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $22.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

