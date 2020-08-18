Best Buy (BBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.86.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 28,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $2,190,099.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,205,303.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.