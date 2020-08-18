BEST (NYSE:BEST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BEST (NYSE:BEST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get BEST alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.